/RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: WATCH | Phil Salt takes CATCH OF THE MATCH to dismiss dangerous Priyansh Arya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were taking beating and needed a wicket urgently in the IPL 2025 Final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday (June 3) when Phil Salt put his hands up, literally. Chasing 191, PBKS openers had already added 43 runs in 4.5 overs when the moment arrived.

Punjab's Priyansh Arya, who has had a breakthrough IPL season, smacked a short ball from Josh Hazlewood towards the mid-wicket region. The ball seemed all set to sail across the boundary when Salt stopped it mid air and lobbed it back again as he was crossing boundary. The fielder, however, kept his calm and came inside the ropes to catch the ball comfortably. Have a look at the wicket below:

Earlier, RCB lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Bengaluru opener Phil Salt hit 13 runs in the first over but played one shot too many and was dismissed in the next over. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal then took RCB through the powerplay unscathed as they finished the first six overs at 55/1.

Yuzvendra Chahal came to bowl just after the powerplay and dismissed Agarwal (24 off 18) immediately to break the 38-run second wicket partnership. Kohli then added 40 runs with skipper Rajat Patidar before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson for 26 off 17 balls as RCB slumped to 96/2 in 11th over.

Kohli (43) was next to go while trying to change gears as RCB lost momentum and looked to finish at score of 170-odd runs. Liam Livingstone (25 off 15), Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) and Romario Shepherd (17 of 9) then played handy innings to take RCB near to 200-run mark.

Arshdeen Singh, however, took three wickets in the last over as RCB finished at 190/9 in 20 overs.