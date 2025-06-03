/RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: WATCH | Jitesh Sharma hits INCREDIBLE scoop which even SKY would be proud of

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were looking at a total of 170-ish in the IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday (June 3) when Jitesh Sharma provided them the needed push. The RCB wicketkeeper-batter, during his cameo of 10-ball 24 runs, hit two fours and two sixes and pushed RCB's total of 190.

Out of his two sixes, one was especially sensational as he played a Suryakumar Yadav-type scoop but while standing. On the first ball of the 17th over, Punjab's Kyle Jamieson dropped a good length ball which Jitesh hit just behind the wicketkeeper and it went for a six. Have a look at the video below:

Earlier, RCB lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Bengaluru opener Phil Salt hit 13 runs in the first over but played one shot too many and was dismissed in the next over. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal then took RCB through the powerplay unscathed as they finished the first six overs at 55/1.

Also Watch: Phil Salt takes CATCH OF THE MATCH to dismiss dangerous Priyansh Arya

Yuzvendra Chahal came to bowl just after the powerplay and dismissed Agarwal (24 off 18) immediately to break the 38-run second wicket partnership. Kohli then added 40 runs with skipper Rajat Patidar before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson for 26 off 17 balls as RCB slumped to 96/2 in 11th over.

Kohli (43) was next to go while trying to change gears as RCB lost momentum and looked to finish at score of 170-odd runs. Liam Livingstone (25 off 15), Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) and Romario Shepherd (17 of 9) then played handy innings to take RCB near to 200-run mark.

Arshdeen Singh, however, took three wickets in the last over as RCB finished at 190/9 in 20 overs.