Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 Final on Tuesday (June 3) to finally win their maiden trophy. It took RCB 18 seasons to get their hands on the IPL trophy and they won it with some style at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 191, PBKS started well and added 43 runs for the first wicket before a sensational catch by Phil Salt sent back dangerous Priyansh Arya back for 24. PBKS finished the powerplay at 52/1 as Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis continued to attack.

The duo added 29 runs in short time before Krunal Pandya dismissed Singh for 26. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was caught out seven balls later as Punjab's innings lost the momentum. With Inglis taken out by Pandya on the first ball of 13th over, PBKS slumped to 98/4, still 93 runs away from the target.

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh added 38 runs for the fifth wicket to gain some steam but Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets in three balls to effectively close the door on PBKS.

Needing 47 runs in last three overs, Yash Dayal dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai and Shashank was left to much to do on his own. PBKS eventually managed 184/7 in 20 overs and still remain title less. Shashank remained not out on 61 off 30 balls but it was not enough in the end.

Earlier, RCB lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Bengaluru opener Phil Salt hit 13 runs in the first over but played one shot too many and was dismissed in the next over. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal then took RCB through the powerplay unscathed as they finished the first six overs at 55/1.

Yuzvendra Chahal came to bowl just after the powerplay and dismissed Agarwal (24 off 18) immediately to break the 38-run second wicket partnership. Kohli then added 40 runs with skipper Rajat Patidar before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson for 26 off 17 balls as RCB slumped to 96/2 in 11th over.

Kohli (43) was next to go while trying to change gears as RCB lost momentum and looked to finish at score of 170-odd runs. Liam Livingstone (25 off 15), Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) and Romario Shepherd (17 of 9) then played handy innings to take RCB near to 200-run mark.

Arshdeen Singh, however, took three wickets in the last over as RCB finished at 190/9 in 20 overs.