/Virat Kohli creates IPL history, surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to become player with most....

Virat Kohli has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the player with the most boundaries in history of the Indian Premier League.

The swashbuckling batsman achieved this feat when he hit Kyle Jamieson for a boundary in the third over of the 2025 IPL final being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (June 3).

Punjab Kings won the toss in the final and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shikhar Dhawan had hit a total of 768 boundaries (2008-2024). The left-handed batsman played for Delhi Capital, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Dhawan hit 768 boundaries in 222 matches and made a total of 6,769 runs with 106* as his highest score.

Virat crossed the feat in 267 matches. Notably, Virat has only played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inception of the Indian Premier League, back in 2008. Prior to the final, Kohli had 8,618 runs under his belt with 113* as his highest score.