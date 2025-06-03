/RCB vs PBKS: IPL 2025 Final confetti tells a story. Here is what it says

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (2025) will have a new winner.

A battle of Reds awaits at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (June 3), where Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to lock horns against Punjab Kings for the summit clash.

Ahead of the mega final, the IPL have unveiled their confetti. It has been named as ‘The Last Mile’.

The confetti isn't just random one—it’s symbolic of different cricketing emotions and actions. Each piece of confetti tells a story of effort, emotion, and excellence on the field.

Each piece of confetti resembles a player's pose, and that shape is associated with set of keyword like: Alert, Commitment, Focus, Grace, Joy, Momentum, Pride and Roar.

These words and shapes when come together form the IPL trophy at the center, representing how all these attributes and qualities come together to define the final stretch of the tournament.

Let's have a look at meaning of these words

Alert: The word resonates with how the players are always vigilant and attentive. In this short and quick format of the game, where every run, save, wicket matter, players cannot afford to lose their concentration.

Commitment: Attributes to the dedication and the devotion the batsman show to make it to the crease.

Focus: The quality credits a bowler’s clear-cut determination to bowl the right bowl under pressure situations.

Grace: A quality showing dignified and composed behavior, especially after a successful or challenging situation.



Joy: A fielder taking a spectacular catch and the crowd going wild or the fans seeing their favourite cricketing stars in action.



Momentum: A quality of a team being on top of the game, a feeling of being in control of the flow and pace of the match, and the ability to maintain that advantage and taking it to the next games.



Pride: A young player standing before the crowd after a dream debut and the fans reciprocating the same.



Roar: A fast bowler celebrating with passion after taking a crucial wicket.