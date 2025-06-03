/Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event rescheduled for next month. Check date and details inside

The Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin throw event has been rescheduled to take place on July 5 in Bengaluru. The tournament, which was earlier scheduled to take place on May 24, was postponed due to India-Pakistan conflict. The marquee tournament, India's first international javelin throw event, will include 12 athletes including seven from all around the world. The venue of the event, which has been granted category A status by World Athletics, is Kanteevera stadium in Bengaluru.

The five Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra are: Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal. The seven foreign contestants are: two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler (PB: 93.90m) of Germany, 2015 world champion Julius Yego (92.72m) of Kenya, American Curtis Thompson (PB: 87.76m), Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean (PB: 84.28m) of Japan, Rumesh Pathirage (PB: 85.45m) of Sri Lanka, Luiz Mauricio da Silva (PB: 86.34m) of Brazil.

Paris Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan won't be taking part in the tournament owing to the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Chopra had invited Nadeem for the event before the India-Pakistan conflict broke out last month following which the invitation was withdrawn.

The tournament is approved by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and has been organized by Neeraj Chopra in association with JSW Sports.

"Bringing the Neeraj Chopra Classic back this quickly has taken an enormous collective effort, and we're happy to confirm its return on July 5," said JSW Sports Chief Commercial Officer Karan Yadav as reported by news agency PTI.

"The unwavering support from the AFI, the Karnataka Olympic Association, the Government of Karnataka, and our partners made this possible. The energy around this event is bigger than ever, and we're set to deliver a celebration of javelin that's bolder, better, and even more unforgettable," he added.

