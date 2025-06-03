/Fan slams Norway Chess Federation as racial comment goes viral after D Gukesh beats Magnus Carlsen

India’s D Gukesh added another feather to his already impressive hat as he beat chess great Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday (June 1). The win came as a huge achievement for the Indian Grandmaster who last year won the World Chess Championship. However, after the win a fan slammed the organisers Norway Chess Federation as one of the comments on the winning moment attracted racial abuse.

What was the incident?

After beating Carlsen in an epic battle, Gukesh’s winning moment went viral on social media including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok (banned in India). While there were many congratulatory messages, there was one comment that caught everyone’s eye. One of the fans wrote, "Magnus was distracted by the curry sent (scent).”

The comment did not go well with a social media user who slammed the Norway Chess Federation. He wrote "Can I ask why isn’t @NorwayChess moderating its TikTok account, despite repeated racist comments targeting Gukesh? These comments are visible, liked by thousands, and consistently appear at the top."

While there has been no reaction from the Norway Chess Federation, many have now come out in support of Gukesh and his fans.

The Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 delivered exciting games across all boards. In the standout game, Gukesh beat World No. 1 Carlsen in a long game where he seemed to have the upper hand, a critical mistake in time trouble allowed the Indian Grandmaster to turn the tables and secure a remarkable win.

The two remaining classical games, Yi Wei against Arjun Erigaisi and Fabiano Caruana against Hikaru Nakamura ended in hard-fought draws. Erigaisi and Caruana triumphed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points.

Gukesh received huge praise from the fans while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took notice of his achievement.

“An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead. @DGukesh,” wrote Indian Prime Minister Modi.