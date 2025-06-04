/IPL 2025: Virat Kohli in tears as RCB lift maiden IPL title

As Shashank Singh hit the last ball of the innings for a six, Virat Kohli was visibly emotional and in tears.

The inevitable had happened. As the final ball sailed over the boundary line, Kohli fell to the ground in tears as his teammates ran and celebrated with him.His wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was in disbelief as well.

Coming to the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 Final on Tuesday (June 3) to finally win their maiden trophy. It took RCB 18 seasons to get their hands on the IPL trophy and they won it with some style at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 191, PBKS started well and added 43 runs for the first wicket before a sensational catch by Phil Salt sent back dangerous Priyansh Arya back for 24. PBKS finished the powerplay at 52/1 as Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis continued to attack.



The duo added 29 runs in short time before Krunal Pandya dismissed Singh for 26. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was caught out seven balls later as Punjab's innings lost the momentum. With Inglis taken out by Pandya on the first ball of 13th over, PBKS slumped to 98/4, still 93 runs away from the target.

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh added 38 runs for the fifth wicket to gain some steam but Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets in three balls to effectively close the door on PBKS.

Needing 47 runs in last three overs, Yash Dayal dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai and Shashank was left to much to do on his own. PBKS eventually managed 184/7 in 20 overs and still remain title less. Shashank remained not out on 61 off 30 balls but it was not enough in the end.