/Kannappa hard drive theft: Manchu Manoj breaks silence after brother Vishnu suspects his involvement

The controversy surrounding the theft of the hard drive containing Kannappa's crucial scenes has reached a new development. As per reports, Vishnu Manchu, the main lead of the film has accused his brother Manchu Manoj of his involvement in the incident. Now, Manoj has decided to respond to the allegations.

Manchu Manoj breaks silence over Kannappa hard drive theft allegations

During the success meeting of his latest film Bhairavam, Manchu Manoj was asked about the allegations, he quickly replied by saying, "I don't want to answer that, I still wish the best for Kannappa".

The family feud had been making headlines for quite some time, but with this new allegation, Manoj made it clear that he wanted to keep personal matters away from professional endeavors.

Recently, Manchu Manoj's brother Vishnu stated, "In case the culprits manage to leak the footage, I urge everyone to not watch the leaked content. About 70 minutes of colour-graded footage that was sent from a Mumbai facility to our father’s Film Nagar residence was stolen by Raghu more than a month ago. I suspect Raghu is employed by my brother, Manchu Manoj. But I’m not sure if Raghu stole the hard disk at the behest of my brother’s command.”

Recently, the makers of Kannappa issued a statement saying that they have filed a police complaint. The hard drive was unlawfully received by an individual named Raghu who had acted on instructions given by Charita and neither of them had any contact with the production house. The makers also requested that the audience not indulge or entertain any pirated content if it emerges on social media.

What do we know about Kannappa?

The magnum opus Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others.

It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 27, 2005.