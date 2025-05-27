LOGIN

Kannappa hard drive theft case: Makers issue statement, request audience to refrain from engaging in any pirated material

Published: May 27, 2025, 20:42 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 20:42 IST
The makers of Kannappa have opened about the hard drive theft incident and have condemned the perpatuators for their act. Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 27, 2025.

Fans who are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated film Kannappa recently got shocked when a hard drive containing crucial scenes of the film was reported missing. Now, the makers have opened up about the theft case and have stated in regard to the case.

Official statement issued by makers of Kannappa, fans react

In response to the rumours, the production house of Kannappa, 24 Frames Factory took to their official X handle and clarified the issue and developments. The statement mentioned that a hard drive, which featured an important action sequence and extensive VFX work had been intercepted from Hive Studios in Mumbai.

It was unlawfully received by an individual named Raghu who had acted on instructions given by Charita and neither of them had any contact with the production house. They have also mentioned that a police complaint was filed nearly four weeks ago and investigating authorities have been fully briefed on the identity of those behind this.

They have also urged the audience not to engage or entertain any pirated content if it emerges and to support artists and technicians who have poured in years of effort.

Followed by the post, soon fans began to flood the comment section to acknowledge the situation and hope they catch the culprit soon. One user wrote, "Why did this even for the firsts?". Another user wrote, "Lord Shiva will take care of whoever is doing wrong".

All about Kannappa

The magnum opus Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu among others.

It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 27, 2005.

