The Indian film industry and fans are still mourning the death of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away at 54 in New Delhi. Amid this, a video of him has gone viral on social media and many are unable to believe the drastic change in his look.

Fans react to Mukul Dev's last video before his death

A video has surfaced on Instagram in which the person who seems to be Mukul Dev is seen running in the park, but after few steps, he gets tired and sits down. The Son of Sardar looks unrecognisable due to weight gain.

Soon fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “Such a handsome man, saw his first film Dastak”. Another user, “What happened to him? Seems like he was stressed out”. “Rip, Mukul Sir ji”, wrote the third user.

Mukul Dev had been unwell for few weeks and was undergoing treatment in ICU when he passed away in Delhi. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Mukul Dev's journey in film industry

Mukul Dev made his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak alongside Sushmita Sen. Not only Bollywood, but he has also worked in Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films. His notable works include Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardar, R...Rajkumar, and Jai Ho among others.

He has also worked in the Television industry as well and featured in several popular shows including Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He is survived by his daughter Siya Dev and his brother Rahul Dev, who is also a renowned actor.