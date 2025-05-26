When Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike was mugged and punched in the face

Rosamund Pike recently recalled a terrifying incident she experienced two decades ago. The actress revealed that she was attacked in London when she was mugged and punched in the face. This happened in 2006.

The Gone Girl actress told Magic Radio in an interview, “I was on the phone to my mother, on a mobile phone walking along a road, and I was mugged. The phone was snatched so all she heard was me scream and a thud and the phone went dead.”

Rosamund remembers it made her very angry and that the attack left her with a bruise.

She also recalled that the incident led to her mom enduring “15 minutes of hell” until she was able to call her back following the attack.

Rosamund Pike was born in London. She has starred in some successful films like Die Another Day (2002), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Surrogates (2009), Jack Reacher (2012), Beirut (2018), Saltburn (2023) and Hallow Road (2025). In 2015, she earned an Oscar nomination for best actress for her role in 2014’s Gone Girl, opposite Ben Affleck.

The actress also starred in The Wheel of Time for three seasons, before Prime Video recently announced that it had been canceled.