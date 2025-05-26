Miley Cyrus got a “brutal infection” while shooting for a film on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a recent interview, Miley revealed that she picked up an infection while shooting her upcoming film, accompanying her new album, Something Beautiful.

Miley Cyrus brutal infection

This happened when she went to the iconic landmark at night thinking that there will be fewer people around. However, she “caught” something during that outing.

Miley told Jimmy Kimmel during his show, “I filmed this video in October, and by November, on Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU for a moment.”

Miley was in the intensive care unit because the hospital was full due to the holiday.

She told Jimmy, “My leg began to disintegrate … around the kneecap area. And then the doctor goes, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’”

“I had to tell him and to have a surgeon look at you and say, ‘Yuck,'” Cyrus recalled regarding the state of her knee. “They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans, and they’re looking at me, telling me I’m disgusting. And they do brain operations!”

Miley Cyrus’ visual album is set for a big-screen release on June 12.

This comes right after her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful which dropped on May 30. The new film is described as “a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy” and a “one of a kind pop opera.”

For the album, Miley had plan of going overboard with the budget but “spent it all on my clothes. So then when it came time to go to the Walk of Fame, they’re like, ‘So what are you going to do? Are you going to rent this thing or what, ’cause that’s really out of your price range.’ I’m like, ‘No, we’ll just go in the middle of the night.’ Have you been to the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night?” she asked the host in a concerned tone. “I thought it was my last day.”