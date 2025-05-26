Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has already made a place in the bearded man club, even though we are months away from No-shave November. The musician grabbed attention with his new look after he dropped a selfie of himself on social media.

Zayn Malik's new look, fans react

The English singer-songwriter took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself, in which he wore a white tank top, a bunch of gold necklaces and baseball cap that read, HBO Orginial The Last Of Us. The main part of the look is that he had a thick bushy beard, which certainly has fans drooling.

Soon fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Such a perfect man, I love it”. Another user wrote, “You are playing with my feeliings, this is unfair”. “Oh my god, I am speechless”, wrote the third user.

Zayn Malik's journey to global stardom

Zayn Malik gained recognition after he auditioned for the reality show The X Factor in 2011 as a solo contestant, but ended up being a part of 5 member boy band named One Direction. Since then there has been no looking back.

The band later then went on to become one of the best selling boy bands of all time. The group consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. He then later left the group in 2015 began his solo career.

He has given several hit tracks including Pillowtalk, I Don't Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift, Dusk Till Dawn featuring Sia, What Makes You Beautiful, Kiss You, Night Changes, Best Song Ever and Perfect among others.

On the personal front, Zayn Malik, who hails from England, but currently residing in Pennsylvania with his 4-year old daughter Khai (co-parenting with ex Gigi Hadid).