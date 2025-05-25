Sophie Turner gives shoutout to ex-husband Joe Jonas for his new album two years after their messy separation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's separation news two years before spread like wildfire. Now after a messy divorce and a custody battle, the Game of Thrones actress showed rare public support for her ex-husband as he recently released his new album.

Sophie Turner cheers for her ex-husband Joe Jonas

Sophie took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the cover of the singer's album Music for People Who Believe in Love and a link to listen to it streaming on Spotify. Along with the photo, the caption read, "Go go @joejonas".

For the unversed, Music for People Who Believe in Love is the second studio album by singer-songwriter Joe Jonas, which released on May 23, 2025. The album was preceded by three singles, Work It Out, What This Could Be in 2024 and Heart By Heart in 2025.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship, divorce and custody battle

Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in 2023 after four years of marriage, stating that their relationship was 'irretrievably broke'. The couple had even issued a joint statement on social media announcing their separation.

For custody of the children, the relationship between the two became more estranged after Sophie had filed a lawsuit in September 2023 against Jonas on charges of child abduction. Turner had alleged that he kept their daughters aged 1 and 3 in the US without her consent withheld the children's passports and refused to return the girls to England-Turner's home country.

Later, in the legal documents, attorneys for the former couple asked the New York judge overseeing their case to drop the suit in light of an agreed-upon parenting plan. Later, the case was officially closed.