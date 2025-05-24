Cannes Film Festival final day impacted as power outage hits Southern France

A major power outage stuck Southern France today, which also impacted the final day of Cannes Film Festival celebrations, including the Palme d'Or ceremony. Police have find out details from the ongoing investigation.

Cannes Film Festival affected by power cut

More than 100,000 homes in Cannes and the surrounding areas were left without power for hours, as per RTE, France's electrical grid operator. The outage disrupted some screenings at the film festival, which was quickly switched over to its own generators. As per reports, RTE said the outage started with an overnight fire at a substation in Cannes. Many shops, local food kiosks, traffic jams, and train services led to confusion and chaos in the city.

However, Police have said that the blackout might be due to a possible arson attack. Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department has condemned this and said, "All resources are mobilized to identify, track down, arrest and bring justice to the perpetrators of these acts".

More details about Southern France's power outage

The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival confirmed the outage and said that they had switched to an independent power supply. They also mentioned that the scheduled events and screenings, including the closing ceremony, will be proceeding as per the schedule.

The main cause is yet to be identified and restoration efforts are underway. For the unversed, Cannes is a town on the French Riviera, which is known for its celebration of film festivals every year.

This year's Festival de Cannes was celebrated from May 13 to May 24 is a major forum for the recognition of artistic achievement. The festival are those who are interested in the art and influence of the movies.