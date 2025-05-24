The Wheel of Time fourth season cancelled by Amazon Prime Video: Know why

American fantasy series The Wheel of Time has been cancelled for the fourth season by streaming giant Amazon Prime Video despite the show's third season being hailed as one of the best. But, why did the platform even put a halt on the show?

No season 4 for The Wheel of Time, fans react

As per the sources, Amazon Prime Video decided against renewing The Wheel of Time for season 4 due to lengthy deliberations. Although the season 3 performed well, it was not enough compared to the show's cost to commit to another season. Moreover, the platform could not make it work after examining different scenarios, followed by the discussions with lead studio Sony TV.

Soon, after the news was dropped, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "I am so mad. Last season was amazing! canceled, why?". Another user wrote, "Damn, that's a shame. Wheel of Time was actually decent", wrote the third user.

All about The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is an American Fantasy show, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robert Jordan. Developed by Rafe Judkins, it features Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robbins, Madeleine Madden, Barney Harris, Josha Stradowski, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose and Kae Alexander among others.

The first season premiered in November 2021 and featured 8 episodes. The second season premiered in September 2023 and the third season was in March 2025.

The Wheel of Time is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women.

