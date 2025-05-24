American singer and songwriter, Billy Joel, has been diagnosed with Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder. The diagnosis has led him to cancel all 14 of his upcoming concerts across North America and England. Joel's team released a statement, detailing his condition. Joel also apologised to his fans.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel said in the statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

The statement added that "recent concert performances" have worsened his condition, "leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health."

What is Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder, Billy Joel has been diagnosed with?

NPH, the brain disorder afflicting Joel, causes excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to accumulate in the brain's ventricles, the cavities in the brain's chambers. The fluid works like a cushion for the brain and spinal cord. However, too much of it can trigger normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

The pressure of the fluid is typically normal or only slightly elevated. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, “NPH can affect several brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more."

Symptoms of NPH

The symptoms manifest in a similar way to dementia, and so can often be mistaken for the cognitive disease. Initial issues include trouble walking and problems with balance. Forgetfulness, mood change, and depression are also some of the symptoms. Cognitive impairment and urinary incontinence also occur, causing NPH to be dementia, "but NPH is sometimes reversible." Doctors say that timely intervention and treatment can improve the symptoms.

Causes of NPH

The brain disorder Joel is suffering from can be caused by head injuries, brain tumours, or infections. People who have undergone brain surgery or are above the age of 60 are also at risk of the condition.

How did Joel get Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH)?

In February this year, during a concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Joel fell flat on his back after throwing his microphone stand at a crew member. He went on to finish the set. A month later, Joel announced that he was taking a four-month break due to a "medical condition". He was expected to return to the stage on July 5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This could have been the reason for Billy Joel's brain condition.

