Jamie Foxx saw a 'white clone' of himself walk in after he suffered a stroke

US actor Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalised following a stroke in 2023, has revealed that he once saw a clone of himself walk right in front of him when he was in the hospital. During the Hollywood Reporter’s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable, Foxx also dismissed the wild rumours that were going around at the time he was out of the public eye.

Foxx's condition was a mystery for a long time and was only made public late last year when he spoke about it in the Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... He told his fans that he had a brain bleed, which triggered a stroke.

However, at the time, his condition remained a mystery. His daughter told the media that her father had been hospitalised after an unspecified medical emergency. The lack of clear information led to several speculations, including conspiracy theories.

Jamie Foxx saw a clone of himself

One of them was how he was a clone. Addressing the rumour, Foxx said at the Roundtable that he flipped when people started saying he was a clone. "These b***h-a** motherf*****s are trying to clone me," he recalled thinking at the moment.

Just then, he said, he saw a himself walk into the hospital room. But he was white, and Foxx says he saw a "white me."

His illusion did not end there, and Foxx said that the next morning, he said to the doctors, "I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas."

A confused psychiatrist said, “Are you all right?” To which, Foxx replied, “Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white motherfucking Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen.”

The doctor simply said, "I think we’re going to lower your dosage."

Foxx also dismissed another rumour that Sean Diddy Combs tried to kill him. "No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me," Foxx said.

Diddy is currently embroiled in a court battle on racketeering charges and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. His sleazy parties and freak-offs are also making headlines. His former girlfriend, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura, has also alleged that he abused her and forced her to have sex with a male escort at a freak off.