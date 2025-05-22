There were scores of people gathered outside the courtroom where Sean Diddy Combs’ trial was underway. Paparazzi clicked many people who staged a silent protest against Diddy’s trial, wearing ‘Free Puff’ and ‘Free Diddy’ slogans on their t-shirts.

The people held placards and were dressed in casuals with white caps that had the slogans written on them. It led to a media circus where mostly Black men and women were clicked by reporters, vloggers.

Free Puff campaign a paid one?

The ‘Free Puff’ t-shirt was first spotted as jury selection began on May 5. It was first donned by Charlucci Finney, who is Diddy’s longtime best friend. This pop-up display of support for the defendant made the group stick out in a crowd.

While the people stationed outside the courtroom were sparse, it led to many thinking if they were a part of paid people. Many on social media voiced that it could be a paid protest, so as to sway the mood of the jury.

In a clip posted to TikTok, one woman was seen saying that she was approached while looking on at the silent ‘Free $Diddy’ and was told by someone handing them out that she’d earn $20 per hour to wear a T-shirt for a few hours outside the courthouse as the trial was unfolding inside.

The lady in the video said, “They just tried to pay me $20 to wear a ‘Free Puffy’ shirt. The video caught fire online and was soon viewed by 50 Cent, Combs’ rap world rival. 50 Cent shared the video on Instagram, “Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical. But $20 an hour ain’t bad. I might throw that on for an hour tomorrow.”

Diddy memecoin

The $DIDDY cryptocurrency is a memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain and apparently, primed to capitalize on the controversy surrounding Combs’ trial. It began trading just days after jury selection began.