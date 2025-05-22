Sean Diddy Combs’ trial took a new turn as more witnesses took to the stand and offered a variety of testimonies. Diddy is currently under trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges in addition to rape and sex assault charges.

Among the witnesses was an agent who raided Diddy’s Miami home and a psychologist who has testified at several recent high-profile trials.

Sean Diddy's trial underway

Diddy’s trial is now in its third week.

Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon re-took the witness stand after his testimony closed out the day on Tuesday. He took off from describing the March 2024 raid on Combs’ Miami mansion. Gannon told the court how the 80-90 agents found assault rifles with serial numbers removed, loaded magazines and sex toys among the confiscated items during the raid.

Detailing the raid further, he explained that the agents found a cellphone stuffed inside a Balenciaga boot and a Gucci bag with a white residue inside which later tested positive for cocaine and the dissociative drug ketamine. That bag also contained smaller bags of different colored pills that tested positive for MDMA and Xanax.

Diddy was arrested in September. He is accused by federal prosecutors of two decades of abuse of women, trafficking of sex workers and turning his music and fashion empire into a criminal enterprise. The disgraced music mogul has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts detailed in a federal indictment involving sex trafficking and racketeering.

At the trial, defense attorney Teny Geragos said that the guns found at the property were taped up, so therefore not ready to be used.

Expert witnesses are ‘dangerous’

Defense attorneys then attempted to tear down Hughes’ credibility, pointing out that she never evaluated the defendant or Ventura. Combs’ attorney, Jonathan Bach, then asked Hughes if she had ever represented anyone accused of a sex crime. They called Hughes and other expert witnesses “dangerous,” as they entered the situation with “an aura of authority.”