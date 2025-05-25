Justin Bieber and SZA surprise fans by performing together in Los Angeles for Grand National Tour | Watch

SZA and Justin Bieber surprised many fans as they performed together in Los Angeles during the ongoing Grand National Tour. The duo appearing together shocked the audience and Justin's presence ignited the crowd.

Justin Bieber, SZA's performance goes viral, fans react

During Kendrick Lamar's The Grand National Tour, Justin Bieber joined SZA for the song Snooze's rendition. Justin was seen sporting an all-black outfit for the performance. The duo smiled at each other after greeting and then danced throughout the track.

Fans soon flooded the comment section and were happy seeing Justin back on the stage. One user wrote, “Welcome home Justin, never forget the stage is your home”. Another user wrote, “Finally, so happy seeing him on stage”. “His voice is so damn good”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Snooze is a song by American singer-songwriter SZA and the sixth single from her second studio album, SOS, which was released in 2022. An acoustic version featuring Justin Bieber was released the same year.



Also read: From photo clicked during Covid to 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes: Story behind Ishaan and Janhvi’s Homebound

All about Grand National Tour

The Grand National Tour is an ongoing concert tour which is led by rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer-songwriter SZA. It consists of 39 shows across Europe and North America and commenced on April 19, 2025. It is scheduled to conclude on August 9 this year.

Lamar's part includes Anita Baker songs, while SZA included other artists' songs. Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Playboi and Kaytranada are the ones who recently appeared as guest performers. For the unversed, this tour is in support of Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album GNX which released in 2024 and SZA's first reissue album SOS Deluxe: Lana, which also released in 2024.