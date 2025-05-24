For the closing ceremony of 78th Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with her outfit. The brand ambassador of Gucci wore first ever custom made saree from the brand as an ode to Indian heritage.

All about Alia Bhatt's custom made Gucci saree

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet for the final day of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress' outfit is a nude coloured sequinned, covered with GG monogram. The outfit is styled by Rhea Kapoor and it is Gucci's first ever creation for a celebrity. The whole saree is decked with Swarovski crystals.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival final day impacted as power outage hits Southern France

The outfit includes a plunging neckline blouse, a straight skirt and dupatta like drape. She completed her look with minimal jewellery, i.e, a diamond necklace. Soon after several pictures and videos viral from event, fans flooded the social media platform. One user wrote, “Alia Bhatt truly slays in every outfit”. Another user wrote, “Truly she is looking like a Queen”.

Alia Bhatt's debut at Cannes Film Festival 2025

For her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a vintage-inspired floral gown with a corset-like top. In her complete look, she kept her hair open, natural make-up, and minimal jewellery.

After greeting the paps at the red carpet, Alia Bhatt later clicked pictures with the Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

In another look, Alia Bhatt sported a chic brown skirt with a stunning silver, bejewelled gown paired with a dramatic blue gemstone headpiece. The actress completed her look with sleek bun, minimal makeup. She posed on the red carpet as one of the brand ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris.