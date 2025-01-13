It was a wild, wild birthday for singer Zayn Malik. The singer turned 32 and he celebrated with a crazy, horror cake which was themed after Last Of Us.

Zayn showed off the cake in one of his Instagram Stories as fans asked if it was edible after all.

Zayn shows off his birthday cake to fans

Zayn confirmed to fans that it was cake and was rather tasty. He wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, 32!!” as he held onto the cake. In the cake, Zayn’s name was written in bold letters at the base of the zombie-like figure.

He also took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support and generosity.

"I’ve seen the projects you’ve all been creating to help others and couldn’t be more thankful. Thanks for raising funds for causes close to my heart,” he said.

In another photo on Instagram Stories, Zayn shared a closeup look at the cake which featured the bust of the zombie-like figure from the hit HBO series.

The Last of Us was initially a game franchise, which was then adapted for a show and became equally popular.

In the caption, Zayn gave a shout-out to the cake's creator. “@thelondonbaker Thank you for this amazing piece of art, you’re an absolute legend,” he wrote.

“This cake is the best I’ve ever had… in 32 years!”

Not the first time when Zayn has cut a thematic cake on birthday

This is not the first time that Zayn Malik has cut a thematic cake on his birthday.

In 2021, when Zayn was dating Gigi Hadid, she surprised him with a huge cake by the celebrity baker Buddy Valastro who made him a Bradford City AFC-themed birthday cake.



The cake had the English team's brown and yellow striped jersey on a soccer field. It featured a scorecard that read, "Happy 28th Birthday Z! Love, G."