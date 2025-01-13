It was in 2021 when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau alongwith six others in connection with an alleged drugs racket. SRK’s son Aryan was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and it became a national topic for several months. Aryan’s bail was denied several times before he was finally granted.

In a recent interview, Sameer Wankhede, the Indian official who arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, spoke about moving on from the case. Sameer was the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. He still doesn’t make any comments on the parties involved in the case after the 2021 arrest of the Khan scion. He didn’t once mention Shah Rukh Khan and reacted to allegations of Aryan being framed since there were no drugs on him at the time of the arrest.

Trolling is entertainment for me, says Sameer Wankhede

Following Aryan’s arrest, Sameer was mercilessly trolled. When asked if so much trolling took a toll on him, he told Zoom Entertainment, “Trolling is entertainment for me. I have faced much worse: bullets, terrorists. These are very small things. Threatening messages are quite funny."

He also told off the trolls and said, “Try harder.”

Sameer also mentioned in the interview that he has no “clue” what Shah Rukh has been doing since the case.

When asked to comment on Aryan Khan allegedly being drunk at a New Year’s party as a video of Aryan and his friends was circulated widely online, Sameer said, “I would not like to comment on this person, but, if you talk about 31st, youngsters today think New Year’s eve is meant to get sloshed. No doubt, people should enjoy, but don’t harm your body.”

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with the action films Pathaan and Jawaan. A line in the latter film – “bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” [talk to the dad before laying hands on the son] – was interpreted by fans as a comment on Wankhede

When asked if he thought so too, Wankhede said, “A lot of people said it was aimed at me but, I don’t think so. I am not that important for them to include me in their movies. If at all it is about me, I would like to take it as a compliment. And as far as the words in the dialogue are concerned, it is third-grade and not part of our Indian culture.”