

Actor Ajith Kumar is riding high! The actor made the whole country proud after he secured third place at the Dubai 24H racing event.

The actor's win comes days after he met with an accident during a practice session on the racing track.

Ajith Kumar waves Indian flag after his win at Dubai 24H

Ajith and his team were on cloud nine after his big win. The Vamimai actor secured 3rd place in the 991 category in the Dubai 24H Series.

For his immense determination, the actor was also given the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category.

Celebrating his big win, his manager Suresh Chandra wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In a remarkable turn of events, the actor also got the Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a brake failure."

Several videos and photos of the actor celebrating his win have gone viral. In one video, the actor can be seen hugging and kissing his wife Shalini after stepping out of the car. The heartwarming clip has taken the internet by storm.

Another clip showed him proudly waving the Indian flag as he reacted to his cheering fans.

After his remarkable wing, a few photos were shared on the X handle of his team called Ajith Kumar Racing.

Alongside the photos of Ajith, they wrote, “Double whammy for Ajith kumar. 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure. #ajithkumar #AjithKumarRacing #24hdubai #AKRacing #DubaiRaceWeekend #racing.”

What a Moment! 😍



THALA #Ajithkumar Sir Kisses Shalini Ma’am After The Winning Moment 🥰💫#AjithKumarRacing pic.twitter.com/Tg1SxamCFe — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 12, 2025

The actor’s win was celebrated by his friend and actor R. Madhavan, who was present at the venue.

Taking to his Instagram, the 3 Idiots actor shared a photo of him with Ajith after the latter's win, ''What a man.. as he says ” DREAMS DO COME TRUE ” .. an incredible real HERO…” he wrote.

Ajith Kumar's car crash

The actor's win comes days after he met with an accident on the racetrack during a practice session. Later, his manager revealed that the actor was driving at the speed of 180 km when the car hit the track’s barrier.

The actor's manager Suresh Chandra wrote on X, "Ajith is unhurt, hale and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km when this happened."