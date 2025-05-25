Kim Kardashian robbery trial ends: Eight people found guilty of Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case: The reality TV star and successful entrepreneur can finally let go of the bad episode in Paris that left her shook for many years as men barged into her room and robbed her at gunpoint leading to mental trauma that continues to haunt her.

Kim Kardashian robbery case update

As the Paris robbery trial began this month, eight people have been found guilty of crimes including robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, acquisition and possession of weapons, aggravated theft, complicity in preparation of a criminal act, sequestration and assisting an armed gang.

KIm Kardashian was tied up and robbed of upwards of $6 million in jewelry in her Paris rental apartment in 2016.

The men are now all in their 60s. They were sentenced to eight years in prison with Aomar Aït Khedache being addressed as the alleged ringleader of the gang. The robbers were nicknamed “Grandpa robbers”. Seven co-defendants were also found guilty and received prison sentences on various counts, though all of them will walk due to time already served.

“The sentences are quite lenient; they were thought of a long way away from this serious event, which impacted the civil parties,” said the case’s presiding judge David De Pas after announcing the verdict. “You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear.”

In a statement, Kim Kardashian expressed how grateful she was for the trial and the sentencing. She said, “I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

When the trial began, Kim appeared in court on May 13, giving an emotional testimony recounting how the gang had taped her mouth shut and zip-tied her hands.