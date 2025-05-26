Retro OTT: Suriya-Pooja Hegdge starrer to premiere on THIS date

Suriya and Pooja Hegde's romantic action film Retro received positive reviews from the audience. But, in a clash with other movies Raid 2 and HIT: The Third Case, which released on the same day, the movie couldn't garner much footfall. Now, it is all set to make its digital debut, within a month of its release.

When and where can you watch Retro?

Although the streaming giant is yet to release an official statement. But the movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 31. In the OTT platform's New & Hot Coming Soon section, it has added Suriya starrer Retro to the list.

The synopsis in the OTT platform read, "Raised by a criminal father, Paari leaves behind his adoptive family to build a quiet life with his love, Rukmini. But his violent past won't let him go".

All about Retro

Retro is helmed by Kartik Subbaraj, the film tells the story of a gangster who is caught between his love for his wife and the shadows of his violent past and attempts to turn over a new leaf. With high-octane action, this is a story of love, redemption, and the handling of the past which has returned to haunt.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the actioner also features Joju George, Shriya Saran, Santhosh Narayanan, Jayaram, Singampuli, Nasar, and Prakash Raj among others. The music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, in his first collaboration with Suriya and eighth with Subbaraj.

Apart from the original Tamil language, it was also released in the Telugu and Hindi languages. As per the report of Sacnilk, overall Retro's net collection in India is Rs 60.26 crore, while the worldwide collection is Rs 90.67 crore.

