A new BTS video from the sets of Rajinikanth's upcoming action thriller Coolie has dropped. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan and will be the first time Rajinikanth and Aamir will be seen on the big screen together.

A new BTS video drops

In the new video from the sets, we see Rajinikanth arriving on the sets, spending time with the cast and crew, and waving to his adoring fans. We also get a few quick glimpses of a new set piece and what looks like facial motion capture of Rajinikanth's face, hinting that we may see a de-aged version of the superstar on screen.



While Aamir Khan will only have a cameo in Coolie, superstars Nagarjuna and Upendra will be playing major roles in the film. The movie also boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Additionally, Pooja Hegde is confirmed to have a cameo in the film.

What is coolie about?

While the plot remains under wraps, Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that Coolie will not be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Instead, the film will focus on gold smuggling.

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography commencing in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coolie has a reported budget of ₹400 crores($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and will be hitting the big screen across the globe on August 14, 2025.

