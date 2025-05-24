'We would keep writing': Arjan Bajwa reveals that he and Mukul Dev were working on a script

The Indian film industry is mourning the tragic death of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away at the age of 54 on Friday, May 23, in Delhi. In a recent interview, his friend Arjan Bajwa shared that he and Mukul were working on a screenplay together.

Arjan Bajwa pays tribute to his friend

Mukul Dev and Arjan Bajwa have worked in two films together and formed a friendship over their mutual love for aviation. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "What I am feeling right now can't be expressed in words because not only have Mukul and I worked together in Son of Sardaar (2012), but we have known each other way before that. We had been in touch regularly and were even talking about working together. He was writing something special for me and had a script in place."

He also recalled how they had plans for a script: "We would keep writing, discussing, video calling all the time. I have more than 100 minutes of his voice recordings, talking about work, sometimes guiding me like an older brother."

"He had a great sense of humour. We would often speak in Punjabi, and he'd crack these hilarious, sometimes totally crass, jokes, and I would just keep laughing. It was that classic Punjabi humour we shared and bonded over," he concluded.

Mukul Dev’s journey in cinema

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul made his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak alongside Sushmita Sen.. Over the years, he worked across various Indian film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. Some of his notable film roles include Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

In television, Mukul left his mark with roles in popular shows like Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.