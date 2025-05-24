(Photograph: Instagram )

Son of Sardar

Mukul Dev's role as Tony Singh Chadha was one of the popular characters of Son of Sardar. The 2012 action-comedy, helmed by Ashwini Dhir, featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Puneet Issar, and Arjan Bajwa, among others. The film received a positive response for its humour, action sequences, and cast performances. A sequel is in the works. Son of Sardar tells the story of a guest who tried to stay inside the house of a man who can't kill him unless he's outside, because of believing the guest to be equal to God.