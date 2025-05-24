Published: May 24, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 13:55 IST
Bollywood actor Mukul Dev died at 54 in Delhi, after undergoing treatment in the ICU for past few weeks. Here are the 6 memorable roles played by the actor.
Popular films featuring Mukul Dev
Check out the 6 memorable roles the veteran actor and model played in his film career
R...Rajkumar
Mukul Dev played the role of Qamar Ali in the film. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the actioner also starred Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Srihari among others. It is based on the 2012 Bengali film Khokababu. It is the story of a man, without any ambition starts working for a drug baron, and his mission is to kill the rival, whose niece he eventually falls for.
Yamla Pagla Deewana
In Yamla Pagla Deewana, Mukul Dev portrayed the role of Gurmeet (Billa). The actor even bagged the 7th Amrish Puri Award for excellence in acting. The 2011 comedy-drama helmed by Samir Karnik, featured Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kulraj Randhawa, Anupam Kher, and Nafisa Ali among others. It became one of the highest-grossing films of 2011. It tells the story of a married Canadian who travels to India to reunite with his estranged father and brother but faces several obstacles.
Jai Ho
In Jai Ho, Mukul Dev portrayed the role of Shrikant Patil. The 2014 political action film is helmed by Sohail Khan and starred Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Thakur, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Pulkit Samrat among others. Jai ho is the official remake of the Telugu film Stalin, which is also inspired by the American classic Pay It Forward. It tells the story of an ex-army man Jai, who begins a fight against corruption and injustice.
Son of Sardar
Mukul Dev's role as Tony Singh Chadha was one of the popular characters of Son of Sardar. The 2012 action-comedy, helmed by Ashwini Dhir, featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Puneet Issar, and Arjan Bajwa, among others. The film received a positive response for its humour, action sequences, and cast performances. A sequel is in the works. Son of Sardar tells the story of a guest who tried to stay inside the house of a man who can't kill him unless he's outside, because of believing the guest to be equal to God.
Just Married
In Just Married, Mukul Dev played the role of Shoaib Mirza. The comedy-drama, which was released in 2007 is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film featured Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Satish Shah, and Kirron Kher among others. Just Married tells the story of a stranger marrying through the mutual agreement of parents and how they face the new journey together forms the main crux of the story.
Bhaag Johnny
Mukul Dev portrayed the role of ACP Pathan in Bhaag Johnny. Directed by Shivam Nair, the thriller film also starred Kunal Khemmu, Mandana Karimi and Zoa Morani in leading roles. The movie released in 2015. It tells the story of a Casanova, who is blackmailed into murdering, is presented with the opportunity of leaving two lives.