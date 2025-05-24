Seems like Puri Jagannadh is facing trouble for his upcoming project. The Liger director who recently teamed up with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi for an upcoming project is currently facing struggles.

Why is Puri Jagannadh's project on hold?

Rumours are rife that Puri Jagannadh must first resolve his financial dues before he moves forward with his production for the upcoming project. Reportedly, two cases are pending with the Film Chamber and the financiers are hesitant to support the film until he clears the dues to his previous investors.

These unresolved financial issues are causing delays in the film's schedule. Co-producer Charmee Kau, who is a partner with Puri on the project is dealing with the financial abilities.

The filming of the project is scheduled to begin in June and is set to release in multiple languages. However, the title of the film is yet to be revealed.

For the unversed, financial case goes back to the case in which the director faced a controversy after the box office failure of Liger. Distributors at that time allegedly threatened him and his family over unpaid money after loss.

All about Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh is a film director, screenwriter and producer who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. He made his directorial debut with film Badri featuring Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai and Ameesha Patel. The movie released in cinemas in 2000.

He also produces films under his co-owned production companies, Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies, Vaishno Academy and Puri Connects in partnership with actress Charmme Kaur. He owns a music company called Puri Sangeet. His other notable works include Andhrawala, Veera Kannadiga, Shart: The Challenge, Sivamani, Pokiri, Desamuduru, Chirutha and Bujjigadu among others.