'Horrible': Game Changer editor on his experience of working with director Shankar



Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer released in cinemas this year. Despite a stellar cast, the film failed to resonate with the audience and could not rake in good numbers at the box office. Renowned Malayalam editor Shameer Muhammed who has worked for a bit in this film opened up about his experience of working with the director Shankar.

Shameer Muhammed on working with Shankar in Game Changer: I had to eventually...'

In a recent interaction, Shameer Muhammed, who had initially handled editing for Game Changer said, "I didn't like Shankar's working approach. It was a horrible experience. As it took longer than expected, I exited the project midway". He further added, “Initially the length was 7.5 hours (the film). I shortened it to 3 hours, which was again reduced by another editor.”

The Game Changer editing was later then handed over to Ruben. With this big statement by the editor, fans took to social media to share their views. One user wrote, "He could have made it into 2 parts if he had 7.5 hrs of material".

Another user wrote, "Shot 7.5 hrs without any announcement or anything? How and why do producers allow this nonsense out of 7.5 hrs, if this is the best 3 hrs they have managed to get, then imagine how worse the rest 7.5 hrs were!!". "Why they shoot 7.5 hrs? Why nobody questioned him while shooting?", wrote the third user.

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role as a political leader named Appanna and an IAS officer named Ram Nandan. Apart from Ram Charan, the action thriller also featured Kiara Advani, S.J Suryah, Jayaram, Samythirakani and Anjali among others.

The film featured original score and soundtrack was composed by Thaman S. While cinematography and editing were handled by Tirru and Shameer Muhammed and Rubern respectively.