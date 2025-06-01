/Knives Out 3 teaser: Daniel Craig sets out on a quest to solve the 'impossible crime'

Fans have finally got their first glimpse of Knives Out Part 3. Daniel Craig is all set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc and will be reuniting with the franchise writer and director Rian Johnson.

Sneak Peek of Knives Out 3 unveiled

The third part of Knives Out will see Daniel Craig in the role of much-celebrated detective Benoit Blanch and how he sets out on a mission to solve one of the 'impossible crimes' forms the main crux of the story. Daniel Craig will be seen sporting a three-piece suit and longer hair.

However, the plot of the film has been kept largely under wraps to build suspense among fans. The film is scheduled to release on December 12, 2025.

All about Knives Out

The third part of the film is titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery , is written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is a standalone sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Apart from Daniel Craig, the film also features Josh O'Connor. Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaemy, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church among others.

For the unversed, Knives Out premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019, and was distributed by Lionsgate to American theaters on November 27. The first part of the film features Chris Evans, the late actor Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Katherine Langford among others. The mystery thriller was also nominated for several awards including Golden Globes, BAFTA, and an Academy Award.