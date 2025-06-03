/Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's magnum opus postponed again?

Pawan Kalyan fans might have to wait for more to watch their favorite star on screen! As per reports, the power star's magnum opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu might be delayed.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to be delayed again?

There are reports that the film might be delayed after the film's censor certification, which was expected to take place today, has been put on hold. Reportedly, sources from the censor board have confirmed that the producers have not requested a scheduled appointment.

In addition, there are also reports of delays in visual effects and other post-production processes are the main reasons behind the uncertainty. The makers might be eyeing a new release date. However, no official confirmation has been made yet about the current reported scenario.

What do we know about Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu language historical action-adventure film. Set in the 19th century, the film will depict the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who is given the task of stealing the Koh-I-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamundi, the film will also feature Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar, Raghu Babu, and Nassar among others.

The film is produced under A M Rathnam's production banner Mega Surya Production. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by M M Keeravani, while Gnana Shekar V S is the cinematographer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12.

Ben Lock, who has supervised the graphic work in renowned Hollywood movies including Aquaman, Warcraft, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is in charge of VFX. The film was earlier scheduled for release on May 9 but was delayed due to certain reasons. The post-theatrical rights of the movie were acquired by Amazon Prime Video.