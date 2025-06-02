/Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High Court for Thug Life release amid Kannada-Tamil language row

Veteran actorKamal Haasan on Monday moved to the Karnataka High Court, seeking release of his upcoming movie Thug Life in the state on June 5. Haasan's plea to the court comes days after his upcoming film Thug Life- directed by Mani Ratnam- faced trouble in Karnataka due to the actor’s remark on the Kannada language. The remark – Kannada was born out of Tamil- led to severe backlash for Haasan and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) decided to ban the film until the actor issues a public apology.



On Monday, the actor filed this petition through the CEO of his company, Rajkamal Film International.

Kamal Haasan appealed to the court to restrain the government, police department and Film Chamber of Commerce from stopping the screening of the movie and petitioned to provide proper security for the movie screening.



Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Kamal Haasan to apologise, stating that failure to comply will result in his movie being banned from release in Karnataka.

Narasimhulu, President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said, "As per the demand of pro-Kannada organisations and also the letter written by the Karnataka Government, we have also given 24 hours to Kamal Hassan to apologise for the statement which you made that hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas of Karnataka state."



"We have given in 24 hours as one of our distributors also invested money in his movie from Karnataka; distributors contacted his team, his team has said that he's in Dubai; he will come tomorrow, then there will be a message from Kamal Hassan. We will wait for 24 hours; if he doesn't apologise, his movie will not be allowed to be released in any of the theatres in Karnataka. 100% without his apology movie can not be released," he added.



Sa Ra Govindu, member of KFCC and pro-Kannada activist, said Kannadigas will accept his apology wholeheartedly.



"It is a simple issue, and Kamal Haasan, being a senior respected actor, can close it by saying one simple sorry to Kannadigas. We are Kannadigas, are very helpful to him in his film career and Kannadigas will accept his apology wholeheartedly, so we are waiting for him to come back from out of station. Once he comes back, he can simply ask for an apology, and then a decision can be taken to release his movie. If not, it is impossible, as distributors in Karnataka have decided, and theatre owners have decided not to release this movie in Karnataka, as they may also face a loss. He has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas, and he must seek an apology from Karnataka."

‘Won't apologise if I am not wrong’

Last week, responding to the growing backlash, “Hassan stood by his statement, saying he believes in law and democracy.



Terming India a "democratic country," the actor stated that he wouldn't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong." Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a public apology from him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannada people.



Speaking to media personnel outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai on Friday, Haasan said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine. Nobody will doubt it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise; if I'm not, I won't."

Notably, Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles.



(With agency inputs)