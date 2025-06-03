/Rana Naidu trailer out! It's Rana Daggubati Vs Arjun Rampal in this grittier and darker season



Rana is back with action, emotions and intense family drama, which makes his fight even more personal.

The second season of Rana Naidu is set for the release this month on the streaming giant. And, ahead of the premiere, the trailer of the much-awaited season starring actor Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh is out and it's darker, messier and ever more complex.

Rana Naidu trailer

Rana and Venkatesh will be reprising their roles from the first season. However, the villain of this season is actor Arjun Rampal, who will be taking revenge on Rana for his old deeds.

In the trailer, Rana is assuring his wife that he's done with his job. However, in the next frame, we see him amid another fight as things get messier.

The stakes are higher in the second season, and the danger is personal. Rauf – a worthy adversary to Rana- will stop at nothing to settle scores. Rana is on the brink, desperate to pull off one final, high-stakes fix that could secure his family’s future. Can Rana tame the storm called Rauf? Or is this the one fix that will break him for good? The clock is ticking. The walls are closing in. And for the Naidus, it's war—with Rauf at their heels.

Apart from Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the season also stars Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea



In Season 1, audiences were pulled into the dangerous, adrenaline-soaked, slick world of Rana Naidu — the ultimate fixer to the rich and reckless. He could erase crimes, rewrite narratives, and bury the darkest secrets in plain sight! Nothing was too messy for Rana… except his father. Enter Naga Naidu — Rana’s estranged father, a ticking time bomb of regret, rage, and unresolved history. The Naidus are not just dysfunctional; they are volatile, scarred, and too proud to confront the ghosts that haunt them.



Directed by Karan Anshuman, with Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra also directing, Rana Naidu is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global. This season promises to deliver double the drama and will release on June 13th.