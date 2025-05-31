/Colin Farrell Birthday Special: The Penguin to The Banshees of Inisherin, movies and shows featuring Golden Globe awardee

Published: May 31, 2025, 17:03 IST | Updated: May 31, 2025, 17:03 IST
Colin Farrell is known for his versatile performances in Banshees of Inisherin, Sugar, and Batman, here's a list of memorable performances by the Irish actor.
Colin Farrell birthday special
Total Recall
Total Recall tells the story of a factory worker, Douglas Quaid, who begins to suspect that he is a spy after visiting a company that provides clients with fake memories and gets involved in a procedure that might traumatize him. In the film, he played the role of Carl Hauser and was helmed by Len Wiseman. The thriller starred Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston, Bill Nighy, and John Cho among others. It was released in August 2012.
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Academy-nominated film tells the story of two lifelong friends who find themselves in an unforeseen situation in which they have to end their relationship with alarming consequences for them. Colin played the role of Padraic Sullebhain. Helmed by Martin McDonagh, it stars Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Lasairfhiona, and Jon Kenny among others. The horror comedy was released in October 2022.
Fright Night
Fright Night tells the story of a new neighbor who moves in next to Charley and discovers that he is an ancient vampire who preys on the community for blood. In the film, Colin plays the role of Jerry Dandridge, a vampire. Helmed by Craig Gillespie, it stars Anton Yelchin, Christopher, Imogen Poots, Chris Sarandon, and Toni Collette among others. Fright Night was released in August 2011.
The Penguin
The 2024 show The Penguin revolves around Oz Cobb's transformation from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster. Colin Farrell played the titular role. It serves as a spin-off from the 2022 film The Batman and it was produced by DC Studios in association with Warner Bros Television. It also stars Cristin Milloti, Rhenzy Feliz, Theo Rossi, and Clancy Brown among others.
Sugar
Mystery show Sugar tells the story of private investigator John Sugar who examines the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. The series features Colin Farell in the lead role as John Sugar, who also serves as an executive producer. The first season stars Sydney Chandler, Nate Corddry, Dennis Boutsikaris, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste among others.
Miami Vice
Miami Vice tells the story of detectives Ricardo Tubbs and Sonny Crockett who pose as drug smugglers in an attempt to destroy a lethal drug trafficking racket. How they overcome their issues amid this quest forms the main crux of the story. Colin Farrell played the role of James 'Sonny' Crockett. Helmed by Michael Mann, the film was released in cinemas in 2006. It also stars Jamie Foxx, Gong Lo, and Naomie Harris. Ciaran Hinds and John Ortiz among others.