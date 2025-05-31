/Colin Farrell Birthday Special: The Penguin to The Banshees of Inisherin, movies and shows featuring Golden Globe awardee

(Photograph: Instagram )

Total Recall

Total Recall tells the story of a factory worker, Douglas Quaid, who begins to suspect that he is a spy after visiting a company that provides clients with fake memories and gets involved in a procedure that might traumatize him. In the film, he played the role of Carl Hauser and was helmed by Len Wiseman. The thriller starred Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston, Bill Nighy, and John Cho among others. It was released in August 2012.