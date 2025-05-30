Crazy and mysterious – 6 Bollywood murder mystery movies on Netflix that are a must-watch

(Photograph: Netflux )

Haseen Dillruba

A blend of murder and romantic thriller, Haseen Dillruba is a delicious suspense thriller with dark twists and turns. The movie revolves around a young woman, an avid crime novel reader, who is accused of killing her husband. But did she do it? Or is there something else lurking beneath the surface? The gripping sequel of the movie is delectably interesting, and adds more drama and intrigue.