Crazy and mysterious – 6 Bollywood murder mystery movies on Netflix that are a must-watch

Published: May 30, 2025, 17:25 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 17:30 IST
From gripping stories to shocking climaxes - here we have compiled six best Bollywood murder mysteries that you should watch.
Bollywood murder mystery movies
If you're in the mood for thrillers filled with suspense, deceit, and unexpected twists, these Bollywood murder mystery films on Netflix are sure to keep you hooked!
Andhadhun
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, this film takes the first spot in this list. With fantastic performances, this nerve-racking movie is a story of deceit and crime that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film revolves around a blind young pianist who unexpectedly gets entangled in the murder of a former actor.
Haseen Dillruba
A blend of murder and romantic thriller, Haseen Dillruba is a delicious suspense thriller with dark twists and turns. The movie revolves around a young woman, an avid crime novel reader, who is accused of killing her husband. But did she do it? Or is there something else lurking beneath the surface? The gripping sequel of the movie is delectably interesting, and adds more drama and intrigue.
Badla
A faithful adaptation of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest, the film is an engaging and gripping whodunit with strong performances from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The drama revolves around a successful businesswoman, who becomes a prime suspect in the murder of a man, whom she had an extramarital affair.
Monica, O My Darling
Directed by Vasan Bala, the quirky crime thriller with a retro vibe revolves around Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkumar Rao), who is the new director of the company, and finds himself caught in a web of blackmail and murder. Monica(Huma Qureshi) and ACP Naidu (Radhika Apte) play a pivotal role in the movie.
The Buckingham Murders
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie follows Jasmeet "Jass" Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grieving the loss of her child. After transferring to Buckinghamshire, she is tasked with investigating the murder of a young child.
Jaane Jaan
Featuring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, this gripping mystery centres around a single mother, Maya D’Souza, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder investigation of her ex-husband, Ajit Mhatre. Set in a quiet hill station, Maya lives with her daughter and unexpectedly finds help from a mysterious neighbour, a genius math teacher, who secretly admires her.