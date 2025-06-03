/The King-Eternal Monarch to The Legend of the Blue Sea: 7 Lee Min-ho K-dramas of all time

(Photograph: Instagram )

The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch is set in two parallel worlds, in which the Emperor Lee Gon of the Kingdom of Corea, discovers access to an alternate reality. During the airing of the show, it faced controversy after Korean viewers noticed that the architecture of the financial world of the Corean Empire resembled that of Japanese temples, in particular, the Japanese temple complex Tōdai-ji and the temple of Kōfuku-ji. It is available to watch on Netflix. The show began on April 17, 2020, and ended on June 12, 2020.