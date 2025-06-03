/The King-Eternal Monarch to The Legend of the Blue Sea: 7 Lee Min-ho K-dramas of all time

Published: Jun 03, 2025, 15:39 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 15:39 IST
One of the Hallyu stars, Lee Min-ho's name has become synonymous with K-dramas. From Boys Over Flowers to The Legend of the Blue Sea, the South Korean star has come a long way in the showbiz industry.
Popular K-dramas featuring Lee Min-ho
One of the popular South Korean stars, Lee Min-ho has starred in several K-dramas. These dramas have showcased his versatility, earning him a large fan base.
The Heirs
The Heirs is about two teens from different backgrounds who fall in love. When they reunite at a high school attended by Korea's uber-rich, they face several obstacles. How they overcome it and stay together, forms the main part of the story. It is available to watch on OTT platform Netflix and Viki. It began on October 2013 and ended on December 12, 2013.
The King: Eternal Monarch
The King: Eternal Monarch is set in two parallel worlds, in which the Emperor Lee Gon of the Kingdom of Corea, discovers access to an alternate reality. During the airing of the show, it faced controversy after Korean viewers noticed that the architecture of the financial world of the Corean Empire resembled that of Japanese temples, in particular, the Japanese temple complex Tōdai-ji and the temple of Kōfuku-ji. It is available to watch on Netflix. The show began on April 17, 2020, and ended on June 12, 2020.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
The Legend of the Blue Sea tells the story of a mermaid Se-hwa and a conman, who fall in love with each other, after she tries to adapt to the human world. It is available to watch on Netflix, Viu and Viki, It began on November 2016 and ended on January 25, 2017.
Faith
Faith is about a plastic surgeon from modern Korea Yoo Eun-soo, who is kidnapped by Choi Young and taken back to 700 years. Faith is available to watch on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video. The show began on August 13, 2012, and ended on October 30, 2012.
Boys Over Flowers
Boys Over Flowers tells the love story of Geum Jan Di, a scholarship student, and Gu Jun Pyo, one of the richest and most popular students in the high school. How they become from enemies to lovers, forms the main crux of the story. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Viki. The show premiered on January 5, 2009, and concluded on March 31, 2009.
When the Stars Gossip
When the Stars Gossip is a space station romance comedy between a space tourist and an astronaut. It tells the story of Dr. Gong Rong, a gynecologist, whose interaction with Commander Eve Kim, begins with tension but gradually evolves into a romantic entanglement. Available on streaming giant Netflix, it premiered on January 4, 2025, and concluded on February 23, 2025.
City Hunter
City Hunter is about Lee Yoon Sung a talented MIT graduate who works on the international communications team in the Blue House. It is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The show premiered on May 25, 2011, and ended on July 28, 2011.