/Independence Day 2026: 10 patriotic movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, revisit the bravery and courage of freedom fighters with the patriotic films listed below.
Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day. The day highlights the many sacrifices, bravery, courage, and resilience of the freedom fighters who stood firm in the battle to free India from British rule. To embrace the patriotic spirit, here's a look at some Indian films that capture the essence of India’s journey and are perfect to watch on the 80th Independence Day.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1997 war drama is directed by JP Dutta and features a star-studded ensemble that includes Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and many more. The film focuses on a band of 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region who defend their post all night until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is one of the critically acclaimed Hindi dramas. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, a successful NASA scientist who rediscovers his roots and defines patriotism through civic responsibility and social action rather than jingoistic speeches.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
The 2006 action thriller highlights the story of college students, including Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kapoor, who reside in Delhi and decide to film a documentary on Indian freedom fighters and become politically awakened. Later, they decide to take a stand against corruption in modern India.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The 2019 war action film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 2002 patriotic movie, Ajay Devgan portrays the role of Bhagat Singh. The National Award-winning movie revolves around the life history of the freedom fighter, from his childhood to his fight for his nation and his unfortunate death.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the 2007 sports drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays Coach Kabir Khan. Being an ex-Indian hockey player, he embarks on a journey to inspire a women’s hockey team and leads them in their fight for recognition on the world stage.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
One of the much-acclaimed spy thrillers stars Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent who was married into a Pakistani family by her father. The motive behind her marriage was that she could get some valuable information about the enemy and transmit it to India.
Where to watch: YouTube
The 2004 war drama tells the coming-of-age story of Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a directionless young man. Over time, he finds purpose in life and transforms into a disciplined Indian Army officer during the Kargil War, overcoming his shortcomings to emerge as a hero.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The national award-winning movie stars Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh. He portrays a revolutionary freedom fighter who tracks his multi-decade mission to assassinate Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a biographical war drama based on the life of Vikram Batra, portrayed by Siddharth Malhotra. The film chronicles his life journey from a young man to his dream of becoming a soldier. Soon after his training, he went through the military ranks, contributing to India's victory in the Kargil War, and lost his life while safeguarding one of his mates.