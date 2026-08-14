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Independence Day 2026: 10 patriotic movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 16:54 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 17:00 IST

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, revisit the bravery and courage of freedom fighters with the patriotic films listed below.

Patriotic movies that are must-watch on Independence Day
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Patriotic movies that are must-watch on Independence Day

Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day. The day highlights the many sacrifices, bravery, courage, and resilience of the freedom fighters who stood firm in the battle to free India from British rule. To embrace the patriotic spirit, here's a look at some Indian films that capture the essence of India’s journey and are perfect to watch on the 80th Independence Day.

Border
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Border

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 1997 war drama is directed by JP Dutta and features a star-studded ensemble that includes Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and many more. The film focuses on a band of 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region who defend their post all night until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force.

Swades
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Swades

Where to watch: Netflix

This is one of the critically acclaimed Hindi dramas. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, a successful NASA scientist who rediscovers his roots and defines patriotism through civic responsibility and social action rather than jingoistic speeches.

Rang De Basanti
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Rang De Basanti

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The 2006 action thriller highlights the story of college students, including Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kapoor, who reside in Delhi and decide to film a documentary on Indian freedom fighters and become politically awakened. Later, they decide to take a stand against corruption in modern India.

Uri: The Surgical Strike
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Uri: The Surgical Strike

Where to watch: ZEE5

The 2019 war action film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army, who leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh
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The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 2002 patriotic movie, Ajay Devgan portrays the role of Bhagat Singh. The National Award-winning movie revolves around the life history of the freedom fighter, from his childhood to his fight for his nation and his unfortunate death.

Chak De India
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Chak De India

Where to watch: Netflix

In the 2007 sports drama, Shah Rukh Khan plays Coach Kabir Khan. Being an ex-Indian hockey player, he embarks on a journey to inspire a women’s hockey team and leads them in their fight for recognition on the world stage.

Raazi
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Raazi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

One of the much-acclaimed spy thrillers stars Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent who was married into a Pakistani family by her father. The motive behind her marriage was that she could get some valuable information about the enemy and transmit it to India.

Lakshya
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Lakshya

Where to watch: YouTube

The 2004 war drama tells the coming-of-age story of Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a directionless young man. Over time, he finds purpose in life and transforms into a disciplined Indian Army officer during the Kargil War, overcoming his shortcomings to emerge as a hero.

Sardar Udham
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Sardar Udham

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The national award-winning movie stars Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh. He portrays a revolutionary freedom fighter who tracks his multi-decade mission to assassinate Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Shershaah
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Shershaah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a biographical war drama based on the life of Vikram Batra, portrayed by Siddharth Malhotra. The film chronicles his life journey from a young man to his dream of becoming a soldier. Soon after his training, he went through the military ranks, contributing to India's victory in the Kargil War, and lost his life while safeguarding one of his mates.

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