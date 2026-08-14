/Cinema in 1947: The films Indians watched the year freedom arrived

Madhubala was known as one of the most beautiful actresses who graced the silver screen in the golden era of Indian cinema.

Known for her magnetic beauty, in 1947, at age 14, the evergreen actress made her debut as a lead star in the movie 'Neel Kamal' co-starring Raj Kapoor and Begum Para.

The movie revolves around two sisters who are separated in childhood. The film made Rs 2.5 million at the box office.