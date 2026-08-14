/80th Independence year: 2026’s big films on partition, war and undercover agents

India will be celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Aug 15. And what better way to celebrate it than by sitting and watching war and military movies that remind us of Partition and the turbulent times our country has gone through, when the enemy struck, and our military came in full force to protect our nation.

This Independence Day weekend, the newest release is Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, a film that tells the story of Partition and how it affected people on both sides. But it’s not just Batwara. This year has been full of patriotic releases, and it started right in January. On Jan 1, Dharmendra’s last film Ikkis was released, followed by Border 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and others.

In the spirit of patriotism, here’s a look at the movies released this year that are the best watch for you:

