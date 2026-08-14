A new global survey reveals where India enjoys the strongest public goodwill, with several nations showing high favourable ratings while one neighbour records the lowest support for India.
A new global survey across 36 countries shows that India’s image is anything but uniform. While some nations remain divided in their views, several countries stand out for their remarkably positive perception of India. The strongest support comes from Europe, Asia and Africa, where favourable views remain consistently high.
Sri Lanka recorded the highest favourable view of India in the survey, with 79 per cent expressing a positive opinion. The result highlights the strength of regional ties, cultural connections and expanding economic engagement. Public sentiment has become noticeably warmer, making Sri Lanka India’s strongest supporter in the survey.
The United Kingdom ranks among the countries with the strongest favourable views of India, with 71 per cent expressing a positive opinion. The Indian diaspora, educational links, investment and political engagement have helped strengthen India’s image across Britain, where public goodwill remains notably higher than many global observers expect.
Kenya matched the United Kingdom with 71 per cent favourable views of India. Trade, healthcare cooperation, education and the long-standing Indian community have helped build a strong relationship. India’s visibility in business, medicine and infrastructure has contributed to one of its most positive ratings in Africa.
Germany recorded a strong favourable rating of 63 per cent, placing it among the countries with the most positive views of India. Business partnerships, technology cooperation, manufacturing links and academic exchanges have expanded significantly in recent years, helping improve India’s standing among German respondents across different age groups.
Israel remains one of India’s key strategic partners, and the survey reflects that relationship. About 60 per cent of respondents expressed a favourable view of India. Defence cooperation, innovation partnerships and close diplomatic engagement have helped maintain a strong positive perception of India among the Israeli public.
Italy recorded 56 per cent favourable views of India, placing it among the countries where public opinion remains clearly positive. Trade, manufacturing partnerships, design industries and growing business engagement have strengthened bilateral ties. The survey suggests that India enjoys a solid reputation among a majority of Italian respondents.
Sweden recorded 55 per cent favourable views of India, reflecting a generally positive perception. Technology collaboration, sustainability partnerships, research exchanges and investment links have contributed to stronger engagement between the two countries. India’s image in Sweden appears to be shaped increasingly by innovation and economic cooperation.
Japan also recorded 55% favourable views of India, underlining the importance of one of Asia’s most significant strategic relationships. Infrastructure projects, investment, defence cooperation and supply chain partnerships have deepened ties. Public opinion reflects a relationship that has steadily grown stronger over the past decade.
Thailand recorded 55 per cent favourable views of India, reflecting strong cultural, religious and regional connections. Tourism, trade and expanding economic engagement have reinforced people-to-people ties. India’s influence through Buddhism, business and regional cooperation continues to shape a generally positive public image in Thailand.
Pakistan recorded only 7 per cent favourable views of India, making it the lowest rating in the survey. The finding highlights the sharp contrast with countries such as Sri Lanka, the UK and Kenya. Decades of political tension and security disputes continue to shape public attitudes between the neighbours.