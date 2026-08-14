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Can AI detect suspicious activity during Independence Day? Here's how it works

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 17:50 IST

Delhi Police uses artificial intelligence to secure Independence Day at the Red Fort. Nearly 1,000 AI CCTV cameras, facial recognition vans, and the Abhigyan fingerprint app help forces instantly detect suspicious individuals and abandoned objects.

The AI-powered CCTV network
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(Photograph: X)

The AI-powered CCTV network

According to Delhi Police, nearly 1,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras are active around the Red Fort. These smart cameras feature video analytics that automatically detect abandoned objects or unattended baggage, instantly triggering an alarm at the command centre.

Real-time facial recognition
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(Photograph: X)

Real-time facial recognition

Security forces have deployed specially equipped Facial Recognition System (FRS) vans to continuously scan massive crowds. High-resolution cameras instantly match faces against police watchlists, alerting authorities immediately if a wanted individual is detected.

The Abhigyan fingerprint app
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The Abhigyan fingerprint app

Officers on the ground are extensively using handheld devices connected to the Abhigyan application, which holds a database of over one crore criminals. Random fingerprint checks return a green or red signal within seconds, allowing police to verify identities on the spot.

Tracking vehicles automatically
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Tracking vehicles automatically

To secure the perimeter, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems are installed at all major entry points. This AI technology scans every passing vehicle in real-time to flag any suspicious or stolen cars approaching the high-security venue.

Neutralising aerial threats
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Neutralising aerial threats

Beyond ground surveillance, advanced anti-drone systems are deployed to protect the Red Fort's airspace. Using specialised radar and electro-optical sensors, these automated systems can instantly detect and neutralise unauthorised drones or microlight aircraft.

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