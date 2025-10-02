LOGIN
From Waqar Younis to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 200 Test wickets

Published: Oct 02, 2025, 18:16 IST

From Waqar Younis to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Yasir Shah, Clarrie Grimmett and Dennis Lillee

Yasir Shah (Pakistan) - 33 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Yasir Shah (Pakistan) - 33 matches

The former Pakistani spinner, Yasir Shah, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 200 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 33 Test matches.

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) - 36 matches
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) - 36 matches

Former Australian great, Clarrie Grimmett, is also a part of this elite club. He took 36 matches to complete his 200 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best Test bowlers for Australia in the cricket history.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37 matches
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 37 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin, known as one of the best spinners in the cricket history, needed 37 Test matches to be part of the elite list. He is the second highest wicket taker bowler for India in the Test cricket history with 537 wickets.

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 38 matches
(Photograph: Others)

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 38 matches

The veteran Australian pacer, Dennis Lillee, took 38 Test matches to complete his 200 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 355 wickets in 70 matches.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 38 matches
(Photograph: Reuters)

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 38 matches

The former Pakistani star pacer, Waqar Younis, features next on this list. He scalped his 200th Test wicket while playing in his 38th match.

