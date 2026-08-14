/What happens to Delhi's airspace on August 15?

Delhi restricts non-scheduled and chartered flights on August 15 during morning and evening hours for security. Scheduled commercial flights operate normally, while military, emergency, and VIP aircraft remain completely exempt from the rules. Read more below.
The Airports Authority of India issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting non-scheduled flights at Delhi Airport. These strict security curbs are enforced between 6:00 am and 10:00 am, and again from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on August 15.
Passengers travelling on regular domestic or international airlines do not need to worry. The temporary airspace restrictions do not apply to scheduled commercial flights, allowing standard airport operations to continue smoothly, except through the Red Fort area.
During the restricted morning and evening hours, private jets and chartered flights are strictly prohibited from taking off or landing. This measure reduces unnecessary air traffic during the most sensitive celebration periods.
The strict rules do not apply to helicopters operated by the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, or Army aviation. Quick response missions and casualty evacuation flights are also fully exempt from the temporary ban.
State-owned aircraft carrying top officials, such as Governors or Chief Ministers, are safely permitted to fly during the restricted hours. This ensures that essential government movement remains unaffected by the broader security protocol.