Pakistan's Karachi experienced 9 to 11 low-intensity quakes in over 48 hours. Due to the tremors, the District Malir Jail evacuated the inmates as a temporary measure. While moving them to safety, at least 216 took advantage of the situation and escaped the prison complex on Tuesday (June 3).

At the time the tremors were felt, around 6,000 prisoners were present in the facility. Speaking to reporters, Jail Superintendent Arshad Shah confirmed the incident. He also mentioned it was a chaotic situation, the barracks were opened so avoid injury, as there was a fear of the wall collapsing.

During the evacuation, some inmates escaped by breaking the locks and began climbing over the walls. This took place near Mari Gate, where over 1,000 inmates had gathered. As the staff tried to control the situation, one inmate snatched a rifle from the officer and opened fire. This injured Frontier Corps personnel and one police officer. Jail staff were also attacked with stones and sticks by inmates.



As the situation got out of control, police, Rangers, and Frontier Corps personnel were deployed. In an interview with a local media, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that in an interview that 78 of those who escaped have been recaptured. A search operation is underway to look for the others.

As the officials searched the prison complex, they found 50 hiding in the jail quarter, and 19 others were recaptured as they were escaping in rickshaws and other vehicles.