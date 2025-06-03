/Punjab man arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, 20 ISI contacts found in his phone

Punjab Police has arrested a resident on charges of espionage. Gagandeep Singh aka Gagan, is accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI. An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS City, Tarn Taran.

The arrested individual had established contact with the Pakistan ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, a Khalistani supporter. Investigations have revealed that he was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security. Further investigation is in progress.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels," said Gaurav Yadav, Director General, Punjab Police.

He added, "The Police have recovered a mobile phone containing intelligence that he shared with the PIOs as well as the details of over 20 ISI contacts. Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network."

On his X post, he wrote, "Punjab Police remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities."



