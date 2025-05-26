Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan, was seen moving around Lahore’s Anarkali Bazar with an escort of at least six armed men.

The sight surprised Scottish YouTuber Callum Mill, known for his YouTube channel "Callum Abroad," who was also visiting Pakistan at the same time.

In a video Callum shot during his visit to Lahore in March, he captured visuals from the bustling Anarkali Bazar, where several individuals carrying guns and wearing jackets emblazoned with “No Fear” accompanied a woman. The woman turned out to be Jyoti Malhotra, who was also filming at the same location.

During their interaction, Callum introduced himself, and Jyoti asked if it was his first trip to Pakistan.

“No, five times,” Callum replied. She then inquired if he had visited India, and introduced herself as being from India. When Callum asked her about Pakistan’s hospitality, Jyoti responded, “It’s great.”

As they continued their conversation, Callum noticed the armed men around her. “She’s the one with all these guys, with all the security,” he said, capturing the scene in his video. “I don’t know why she needs all the guns. Look at the amount of security—six gunmen surrounding her.” Other individuals, possibly tourists, were also seen accompanying Jyoti.

The video has raised questions. While Callum, a foreigner, walked around Lahore alone without apparent concern for his safety, Jyoti was guarded.

This video has fueled suspicions about the access and special treatment Jyoti enjoyed during her visits to Pakistan. Reports suggest she was invited to exclusive parties where she mingled with Pakistan’s security and intelligence officials. Authorities say Jyoti has admitted to maintaining contact with some of these officials even after returning to India.

Her electronic devices are now being scrutinised by police to determine what information she may have shared with Pakistani handlers.

Investigators are also probing her finances. They’ve uncovered that Jyoti lived a lifestyle far beyond her apparent means. She consistently flew first-class, stayed at luxury hotels, and dined at high-end restaurants, with trips to Pakistan that appeared to be ‘sponsored’.